New Jersey students will not return to classrooms this school year, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday, joining neighboring Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York in keeping school buildings closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We reached this conclusion based on the guidance from our public health department and with a single goal in mind: the safety and well-being of our children, our educators, our administrators and staff," Murphy said at a news conference.
“To every student — we want you to be safe, we want you to be healthy, and we want you to continue your educational journey wherever it takes you," he said. "And to do that, we have to take this step.”
While remote instruction continues, all K-12 schools are closed through June 30. Private schools with terms that extend into the summer will remain closed at least through that date, Murphy said.
The governor had previously closed schools through May 15, saying he wanted to leave open the possibility of a return to in-person classes.
But nonessential businesses in the state remain closed. “If the standards to reopen our workplaces are high, they are even higher when it comes to schools filled with our most precious resource — our children," Murphy said.
Most states have closed schools for the year or recommended they not reopen as the virus continues to upend the education system, forcing an abrupt transition to remote learning.
Murphy’s announcement drew support from the state’s largest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, which cited health and safety concerns.
Still, “we know this is an educational loss for students,” said NJEA president Marie Blistan. “The very best remote education is no substitute for the in-person instruction and peer interaction that helps our students learn and thrive."
Murphy said it remains unclear whether in-person summer school will be possible — or whether schools can open on time for the 2020-21 academic year. “There is a lot to consider about how the school day will differ once our students and faculty return,” Murphy said.
As for graduations, Murphy, the father of a New Jersey high-schooler, said officials would work “on safe and creative ways to give the class of 2020 a proper send-off to their bright futures.”
The governor praised New Jersey teachers, whom he called “the best in the United States of America,” and parents and other caregivers helping to manage students’ remote learning. "I know it hasn’t been easy, but I also know that you have been extraordinary,” he said.
