Because of the coronavirus, schools shut down March 13 and were never de-cluttered, sanitized, or properly closed for the summer. Analyzing industry standards and pandemic best practices, the coalition concluded that the school system, with its roughly 26 million square feet of space, would need to hire an additional 200 to 500 workers to clean buildings, some during the school day and some in a separate eight-hour shift after students have left buildings. The district’s cleaning techniques, equipment, and materials should also be upgraded, the union said.