The social-distancing celebrations have become common since March, when Gov. Phil Murphy ordered most businesses closed and directed residents to stay at home until further notice because of the pandemic. For birthdays, parents organize their children’s friends to drive past their houses in decorated cars, and many schools have sent caravans of teachers driving through their students’ neighborhoods to hold honk, wave, and shout inspiring messages to children gathered on doorsteps and sidewalks. Others have been held to honor health care workers or graduating seniors.