The Delaware Valley Fairness Project, as Riehl called it, started in earnest with Riehl offering mini-grants of up to $500 for Mitchell teachers because he felt teachers should not have to be fund-raisers, as so many are. The organization paid for an aquarium so kindergartners could learn about life cycles, and for other things the Philadelphia School District’s budget didn’t stretch to pay for, things taken for granted in the suburbs.