Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Phila.) recalled touring Lowell, at 5th and Nedro, where he attended elementary school. He was struck by the poor shape the building was in last year: In midwinter, it was so hot on upper floors of the building that teachers and students had to crack open windows to breathe properly, but in the hallways, people were bundled up in coats against the cold. There was mold and parts of the ceiling visibly leaking.