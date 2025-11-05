Glassboro voters approve $24.5 million school bond referendum to fund projects

Glassboro voters approved a $24.5 million school bond referendum to raise funds for improvements and additional pre-K classrooms.

They approved all three spending questions on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary unofficial results.

The measures will mean a $204 annual property tax increase for the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $192,572, beginning in August 2026.

Glassboro was the only South Jersey school district with a bond question in Tuesday’s election. It was the first bond referendum in the Gloucester County school system in a decade.

Elsewhere in the state, bond questions in five other districts were also approved. Voters in two North Jersey districts rejected bond questions.

Glassboro asked voters to approve three spending questions that Superintendent Al Lewis said would impact every aspect of the district. The first question had to pass for the remaining two to be considered.

The improvements planned include security upgrades and nine new classrooms to double preschool enrollment, the superintendent said.

Other projects include roof repairs, HVAC upgrades, and security vestibules. Some exterior doors will be replaced at Glassboro High, bathrooms added to the football stadium, and improvements made to the athletic field drainage.

The state will fund at least 40% of the construction costs, and contribute $4.7 million.

Tuesday was one of five times during the year that school boards may ask voters to approve a bond issue or special question. Districts turn to a bond referendum for improvements it cannot afford in its general operating budget.

The Mantua Township school district has scheduled a $39.1 million bond referendum for Dec. 9 to fund new classrooms and make improvements including roof repairs, new playground surfaces and HVAC, boiler and security system upgrades.