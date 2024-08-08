New Camden truancy program offers paid job training to at-risk youth. Here are three of their stories.

They cut classes regularly or dropped out of school. Some landed into trouble with police and went to jail.

Now they are getting a second chance in a new Camden County truancy program that offers an alternative to getting at-risk youth back on track. They get paid to undergo technical training and obtain a skill set to help them become gainfully employed.

After studying grim crime statistics for Camden City, the Camden County Board of Commissioners spearheaded the youth employment program with Hopeworks, a nonprofit offering training and work experience in tech to young people. Hopeworks agreed to make 50 slots available for the truancy program.

Although the program is open to youth from across the region, the effort is specifically targeting Camden City, which has one of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in New Jersey. Truancy rates increased during the pandemic when 800 to 1,000 city students disappeared from school rosters. Camden was among the last districts to resume in-person learning after the pandemic.

“Time and again we are seeing members of our youth population that have given up on school and are out in streets with negative results in our neighborhoods,” Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said in a statement.

According to statistics from the Camden County Police Department, city youth between 16 and 19 are most at risk for dropping out of school and getting into trouble. In 2023, there were 95 repeat violent arrests in that cohort and 24 involved a firearm.

County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez attributed the escalation of violent crime in the citymostly to teens outside of the school system. Losing thousands of young people to the streets has presented a challenge to public safety, he said.

The police department is recommending participants for the pilot program mostly through its Open Gym initiative, a community outreach effort that provides a safe recreational space, said acting Captain Vivian Coley. The Camden school district and other agencies are referring youth, also.

But kids from anywhere are welcome, said Coley, the chief’s executive officer. “No matter what you do or where you come from, we’re going to try to help you.”