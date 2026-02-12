Howard Lutnick’s name is on the library at Haverford College. Will that change after his appearance in the Epstein files?

As U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein gains new scrutiny, questions have emerged on Haverford College’s campus about how to address their mega donor’s involvement.

Lutnick, a 1983 Haverford graduate who has donated $65 million to the college and whose name is on the school’s library, had contact with the late financier as recently as 2018, long after Epstein pleaded guilty to obtaining a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, according to documents released by the Justice Department. And during congressional testimony this week, he said he visited the sex offender’s private island with his family in 2012. That’s even though Lutnick previously said he had not been in a room with Epstein, whom he found “disgusting,” since 2005.

At Haverford, where the library at the heart of campus is named after Lutnick, two students have floated a proposal to remove Lutnick’s name from the building and wrote a resolution that could be discussed at an upcoming student-led meeting, according to the Bi-College News, the student newspaper for Haverford and Bryn Mawr colleges. Flyers that say “Howard Lutnick is in the Epstein Files — What Now?” have been posted around campus, according to the publication.

And in an email to campus Thursday, Wendy Raymond, president of the highly selective liberal arts college on the Main Line, said she and the board of managers are monitoring the situation.

“We recognize that association with Epstein raises ethical questions,” she wrote. “While Secretary Lutnick’s association with Epstein has no direct bearing on the College, as an institution, we are committed to our core values and cognizant of broader ethical implications raised by these disclosures.”

A Commerce Department spokesman told the Associated Press last month that Lutnick had “limited interactions” with Epstein, with his wife in attendance, and has not been accused of “wrongdoing.” Lutnick told lawmakers this week: “I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with him.”

Lutnick, formerly chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald L.P., a New York city financial firm that lost hundreds of employees in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks, served on Haverford’s board for 21 years and once chaired it. In addition to the library, the indoor tennis and track center bears the name of his brother Gary Lutnick, a Cantor Fitzgerald employee who was killed on 9/11 and the fine arts building, carries the name of his mother, Jane Lutnick, a painter. He also funded the college’s Cantor Fitzgerald Art Gallery.

In making a $25 million gift to the college in 2014 — which remains tied for the largest donation Haverford has received — Lutnick told The Inquirer the college helped him during a particularly difficult period. He lost his mother to cancer when he was a high school junior and one week into his freshman year at Haverford, where he was an economics major, his father died as the result of a tragic medical mistake.

The then-president of Haverford called Lutnick and told him his four years at Haverford would be free.

“Haverford was there for me,” Lutnick said, “and taught me what it meant to be a human being.”

Lutnick’s gift was used to make the most significant upgrades to the library in 50 years. Lutnick left Haverford’s board in 2015.

He was confirmed as Secretary of Commerce a year ago when President Donald Trump took office for the second time. Since the Epstein documents were released, Lutnick has faced bipartisan calls to resign.

Some in the Haverford community have spoken out online about Lutnick’s ties to Epstein.

“How soon can we petition to make Magill Magill again,” one alum, who said they were at Haverford when Lutnick attended, wrote anonymously on a Reddit thread, referring to the library’s prior name. “More urgently, does Haverford plan to express compassion and support for the survivors and publicly condemn Lutnick for his involvement?”

Push to rename the library

Earlier this month during a Plenary Resolution Writing Workshop — part of Haverford’s student self governance process — students Ian Trask and Jay Huennekens put forth a resolution that would change the name of the library, the student newspaper reported.

At plenary sessions, which take place twice a year in the fall and spring, the student body discusses and votes on important campus issues. On March 23, a packet of plenary resolutions will be released to the student body with the plenary session scheduled for March 29.

“We feel that it is important that the college reflect the values of the student body, and that those values do not align with the Trump administration or the associates of Jeffery Epstein,” the students told the Bi-Co News.

Attempts to reach Trask and Huennekens were unsuccessful.

If the student resolution passes, it would go to Raymond for signing.

But even then, it’s no easy feat to remove a name from a college building. There would be a review process involving the board of managers that could take a while.

Under Haverford’s gift policy, the school can rename a building if “the continued use of the name may be deemed detrimental to the College, or if circumstances change regarding the reason for the naming.”

Raymond would have to convene a committee, consider that committee’s recommendations and make her recommendation to the external affairs committee of the board of managers and its chair and vice chair. The external affairs committee then would make its recommendation to the full board of managers.

At nearby Bryn Mawr College, it took years before M. Carey Thomas’ name was removed from the library. Thomas, who was Bryn Mawr’s second president serving from 1894 to 1922, was a leading suffragist, but also was reluctant to admit Black students and refused to hire Jewish faculty.

In 2017, then-Bryn Mawr President Kim Cassidy issued a moratorium on using Carey’s name while the college studied how to handle the matter. A committee in 2018 decided students, faculty, students, and staff should no longer refer to the library using Thomas’ name, but decided to leave the inscription and add a plaque explaining the complicated history.

The college faced continued pressure from students to take further action and removed Thomas’ name in 2023.

Other colleges have taken similar actions. Princeton University in 2020 stripped former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public affairs school and presidential college.