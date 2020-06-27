Over the last decade, concerns have mounted. In 2014, anger flared across the campus — as at other colleges — over the killing of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old unarmed Black man in Ferguson, Mo., and the grand jury decision not to indict the white officer who shot him. Students in 2015 staged a sit-in at the president’s office, posted Wilson’s racist quotes around campus, and projected onto Robertson Hall — home to the Wilson school — The Birth of a Nation, the 1915 film that portrayed the Ku Klux Klan as heroic and one Wilson had screened at the White House.