10 Philly schools are getting air conditioning because of Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming through for the city school system in a big way, donating funds to buy air-conditioners for 10 schools.

Hurts’ $200,000 donation, announced Friday, will cool off students at Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, A.S. Jenks, and Theodore Roosevelt — all schools that currently lack adequate cooling systems.

“I believe every child deserves a comfortable space to learn and grow,” Hurts said in a statement. “Philadelphia has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders. Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air-conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best.”

» READ MORE: Philly schools won’t be fully air-conditioned until 2027. Here’s why.

Most Philadelphia schools still lack adequate air-conditioning; Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has said that the district won’t be fully air-conditioned until 2027. The school system’s buildings are aging — the average age of a district school is 74 years old — and many buildings lack electrical systems to support air-conditioning.

When temperatures soar, that means that some district schools must close while others remain open.

Hurts was scheduled to appear with Watlington at Gideon Elementary, in North Philadelphia, on Friday morning. The superintendent, in a statement, said he was “incredibly grateful” to Hurts.

“This contribution not only enhances the physical infrastructure of our schools but also demonstrates a meaningful investment in our student’s well-being and academic success,” Watlington said. “As temperatures continue to rise in Philadelphia, we know that air-conditioning can significantly influence the learning experience.”

District officials said that Hurts’ donation is already having an effect: 66 of the units have already been installed, 106 will be installed by the end of the spring, and the remaining 142 air conditioners will be in place by the end of the summer.

Oz Hill, the district’s chief operating officer, said Hurts’ donation was “directly impacting the urgent need for climate-controlled and environmentally suitable educational facilities that enable improved academic achievement in schools that have struggled through the warmer months,” Hill said in the statement. “This initiative not only improves current student attendance and learning, but it also paves the way for future upgrades throughout the district.”