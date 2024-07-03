Here’s what local leaders have to say about John Fry’s selection as Temple’s next president

After word spread last week that John A. Fry was the top candidate to be Temple University’s next president, board chair Mitchell L. Morgan heard from 150 people.

When Fry was officially made president through a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the reaction kept coming.

Here’s what some local leaders are saying about his appointment:

Gov. Josh Shapiro: “I’ve admired John Fry’s exceptional leadership at Drexel University over the past 14 years — and I have appreciated his advice and guidance during that time. He’s a wise leader, a strong communicator, and a good man — and his blend of academic and civic leadership puts him in a unique position to lead Temple University. I’m pleased to see his next step will keep him in Philadelphia as he leads Temple University into its next chapter — a chapter I firmly believe holds great opportunity for the Temple community, the city of Philadelphia, and our commonwealth.”

Temple Association of University Professors, the faculty union: “Welcome to Temple University!” the executive leadership of the 2,300-member union said in a letter to Fry. “After years of instability, we are excited that the presidential search process is over and that you will be joining the Temple community.”

The union told Fry about its membership, its current contract negotiations and the challenges its members face, citing concerns about “a lack of job security, widespread gendered and racialized salary inequity, issues within the research office, and significant attrition.” TAUP invited Fry to a meeting as soon as possible.

“We hope you will champion our principles of equity, dignity, and job security while taking active steps to build a constructive, collaborative relationship with the real Temple community: the organized labor, faculty, staff, and students that make us a world-class university,” the union wrote.

Amy Goldberg, dean of Temple’s medical school and a member of the selection committee: “Boy, I think we really hit it out of the park.”

Fry, she said, is an experienced leader who believes in Temple’s mission and its commitment to teaching, research and service to the community. He has shown he can make tough decisions, has emotional intelligence and a vision with a strategy to get the university there, she said.

“Of the many things that are so impressive about John is the relationships he has with so many different groups of people, whether that’s the students and the faculty or the researchers or the community or industry. He really knows how to communicate and engage all of those different constituents.”

Richard Greenawalt, chair of Drexel University’s board of trustees: “We have been fortunate to have John serve as our president since 2010. Over his tenure, he implemented a dynamic vision for how an urban university can attract and inspire excellent students, conduct pathbreaking research and serve our communities.”

In a message to the campus community, Greenawalt said the university would form a search committee to look for a new president in the coming weeks.

“Uncertainty and concern accompany any transition,” he said. “Rest assured, we have prepared a plan that prioritizes stability and continuity during this period.”

Pa. State Sen. Vincent Hughes, whose district includes Drexel: “John Fry is one of the nation’s brightest spots in higher education. He is one of the country’s best, most talented and most accomplished presidents of any university. I think coming out of the heartbreak of the loss of the previous president, this is a great selection. ... We’ve partnered throughout his entire tenure there.”

Hughes said Fry is very “knowledgeable about the needs of the community.”

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson: Johnson called Fry “an excellent choice.”

“As a graduate student attending Penn in the early 2000s, I had the privilege of witnessing his exceptional leadership firsthand marked by transformational changes that benefited the university as well as the surrounding communities. John has the ability to forge strong partnerships and create positive change that will positively [impact] Temple’s students, faculty, and the North Philadelphia community. I look forward to seeing his remarkable advancements that will propel Temple University to new heights.”

Temple University Graduate Students’ Association, the union for graduate student workers:

“While we remain hopeful that President Fry will be an attentive and competent leader, the process by which he was appointed is a disappointing indication that the board of trustees, under the leadership of Chair Mitchell Morgan, remains committed to the exact business-as-usual approach that has led to our current leadership crisis and the continued degradation of Temple’s educational integrity.”

Unions were not included in the search and selection, they said in a statement, and they were also critical of Fry’s background, stating that he has not been a dean or provost or conducted research, or worked for a public university or dealt with faculty unions. (Fry has a bachelor’s from Lafayette College and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and has noted that he has dealt with other types of unions, both at Drexel and at the University of Pennsylvania where he was an executive vice president for seven years. He also served as president of Franklin and Marshall College for eight years.)

“We wish President Fry well in his efforts,” the graduate student union wrote. “This is, of course, assuming that we share the same idea of what Temple’s mission ultimately is. We can only hope that he approaches this position with a different perspective and set of values than former President [Jason] Wingard.”

Shohreh Amini, professor of biology and president of Temple’s faculty senate, who served on the search committee: She said she liked that Fry was interested in every aspect of the job and knows Philadelphia well.

“He can get up and running the first day,” she said.

She said she was not bothered by Fry’s not having a doctoral degree, noting his MBA.

“His experience way overcomes the lack of a degree,” she said.

Quaiser Abdullah, assistant professor of instruction in the College of Media and Communication, who served on the search committee: “Our faculty have not always felt heard when it comes to university developments. During this search, faculty voices were heard and respected. ... I am confident that Temple has chosen someone who will help us build on this university’s standing as a global center of academic excellence.”

Temple Student Government: “After an extensive search, Temple Student Government is thrilled to welcome Fry into this crucial leadership role. During his 14 years as Drexel’s president, Fry demonstrated a fervent commitment to fostering a flourishing educational environment and was always available to listen to the concerns of both students and longtime residents near campus.

“At Drexel, Fry’s numerous accomplishments included helping to revitalize local neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, expanding the school’s international presence, and successful fundraising. His record makes clear that when Fry commits to a leadership role, he is all in.”