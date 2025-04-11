Gov. Shapiro sues Trump administration over $185 million in revoked school funding

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday that Pennsylvania has joined 15 states in suing the Trump administration over federal funding abruptly revoked from schools.

The announcement came nearly two weeks after the U.S. Department of Education informed states that had previously been granted extensions to spend COVID relief money that the federal government would not reimburse them. In Pennsylvania, schools are owed a total of $185 million — including money designated for student mental health resources, internet access, and HVAC installation, according to the Shapiro administration.

New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy said schools are owed a total of $85 million, also joined the lawsuit.

“Congress and the federal government made a commitment to our students, and school districts across Pennsylvania started construction to make schools safer, delivered supplies to students, and invested to create more opportunity for our kids based on that commitment,” Shapiro said. “Now the Trump administration is trying to renege on its commitments to our kids and leave Pennsylvania taxpayers holding the bag.”

While the federal relief money was originally available to states through September 2024 — intended to combat the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — state education agencies were able to ask for more time to spend it. Earlier this year, federal officials extended Pennsylvania’s deadline for spending the money until March 2026.

On March 28, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon notified states at 5:03 p.m. that as of 5 p.m. that day, the department had rescinded those extensions.

The notification “triggered chaos” for state education agencies and school districts, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Pennsylvania and 15 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, in federal court in New York.

The Reading School District, for instance, was granted more than $20 million to install new HVAC systems in three middle schools and make building repairs at seven schools, according to the Shapiro administration. The district, which is in the middle of those projects, is “relying on the money that is owed to them by the federal government,” the administration said.

In total, 116 Pennsylvania school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and career and technical centers are affected by the federal government’s decision, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Education, according to the administration.

While McMahon’s letter said that the grants must be rescinded because the pandemic had ended, the lawsuit says that wasn’t legal. States were granted extensions in spending the money, well after the pandemic’s end was declared on May 11, 2023.

And McMahon’s decision “assumes, with no legal or factual support, that all appropriations in COVID-19 related laws were only intended for use during the declared public health emergency,” rather than the ongoing effects, the lawsuit says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.