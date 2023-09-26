Philly schools give Joyce Abbott, of Abbott Elementary fame, her own street in a surprise celebration

Happy Joyce Abbott Day to those who celebrate.

The longtime Philadelphia School District teacher, namesake of the wildly popular ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, was feted in grand style Tuesday, with public officials singing her praises and a city street renamed “Joyce Abbott Way” in her honor.

Abbott, who spent 27 years as a teacher after serving as a solider in the Persian Gulf War, retired from Philadelphia schools in 2022 as climate manager at Andrew Hamilton Elementary in West Philadelphia.

But the bulk of Abbott’s career was in a sixth-grade classroom at Hamilton, where she taught a little girl named Quinta Brunson — a shy, hardworking student, a perfectionist who carried the lessons imparted by her favorite teacher and honored Abbott as namesake when she created Abbott Elementary, the show that centers on a fictional Philadelphia public school.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Meet the Philly teacher who’s namesake for Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’

The splashy Tuesday celebration, held at Abbott’s alma mater, Overbrook High, was engineered by the school district, and featured cheerleaders, a band, a myriad of public officials who all wanted a selfie with Abbott, and a gym full of supporters shouting their love and praise for her.

Councilmember Curtis Jones noted that in an under-resourced district like Philadelphia’s, “our children carry two bookbags — one with the lessons of the day, and the other from the troubles from home.”

Abbott Elementary has been hailed by critics as hilarious, but the realities the show illustrates aren’t always funny, Jones said. But the episodes make people think, and “they inspire us to do more, because of you.”

Robin Cooper, president of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, the union that represents principals and climate managers, noted that Philadelphia’s teachers do much more than instruct their students in academic subjects. They often feed children, provide them with haircuts and clean clothes and love.

“Joyce Abbott was that teacher,” Cooper said. “She showed up, she demanded excellence, she didn’t let you down. She was there for you, because she understood that in some cases, for some children, she was all they had.”

Abbott was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, from the street-naming to the special chair for her, draped in Overbrook orange, and the gym speakers pumping out Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” her favorite song.

When it was Abbott’s turn with the microphone, she wiped away her tears and stood soldier straight.

“I had 36 students in my first year, very limited textbooks, several behavior problems in addition to several students who were academically challenged,” Abbott said. “I was aware and I understood the many challenges and obstacles within the community. So it was not only in my blood, but I had a true passion.”

Briyana Freeman hadn’t seen her sixth-grade teacher since 2008, but she came to the Overbrook gym Tuesday to honor her. And when Abbott caught sight of her former student in the crowd, she threw her arms around her.

That’s classic Ms. Abbott, said Freeman, who ate lunch in Abbott’s room every day because she wanted to spend every moment possible with her teacher, who felt like a family member.

“She was militant, but you knew that she loved you,” said Freeman. “She expected a lot of us. She made us leaders.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.