Each of the 450 students at KHSA is considered low-income; one in five is an English language learners, and one in five has special education needs. The school enrolls students leaving juvenile justice placements, students who struggle with food insecurity, and those in the foster care system. The school, singled out by the city for its promise as one of just 17 community schools, has drawn plaudits for its academic growth and the innovative ways it supports some of Philadelphia’s neediest students.