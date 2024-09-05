A Philadelphia Jewish group has filed a complaint against a Philadelphia School District teacher, who says she’s been targeted

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia filed a complaint against a Philadelphia School District educator, saying the teacher is using her post to denounce Israel, attempting to “install her hatred” of Zionism into the curriculum, and threatening some Jewish parents via her social media.

The Deborah Project, a public interest law firm, lodged the complaint Wednesday against Keziah Ridgeway, asking for sanctions against the Northeast High School teacher. Legal director Lori Lowenthal Marcus said Ridgeway was openly calling for violence against the leaders of the School District of Philadelphia Jewish Family Association.

Marcus cited posts on Ridgeway’s personal social media accounts, including one with a gun emoji, in the complaint.

“It’s disgraceful that the Philadelphia School District has known about this aggressively antisemitic school teacher and has failed to rein in her profanity-laced, hateful public comments targeting Jewish families and students in the district,” Marcus said in a statement. “Now Ridgeway has resorted to threats of gun use against Jewish parents. What will it take for the Philadelphia School District to respond?”

In addition to the new district complaint, various organizations have also accused the district and Ridgeway of antisemitism.

Ridgeway, a veteran social studies and history teacher, in February raised concerns over the removal of her students’ assignment examining Palestinian art as an act of resistance. Among those who objected to Ridgeway’s students’ work were parents from the Jewish families group.

Since the winter, members of that group have often called out the social media posts of Ridgeway, an ardent supporter of Palestine.

‘I’m taking the gloves off’

The complaint filed Wednesday centers on recent posts of Ridgeway’s. The complaint takes issue with Ridgeway identifying the names of several leaders and members of the Jewish families group — women who had kept their identities private.

Ridgeway wrote that she “asked y’all nicely to keep my name out y’all mouth. Now, I’m taking the gloves off. Y’all been harassing me for almost a year. Writing 10 page letters to the US Congress, Governor Shapiro, Philly City Council and The School District. Reporting me to Canary Mission like I give AF.”

Then, Ridgeway posted, “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the”, followed by an emoji of a face with a finger on its lips, suggesting the word “gun,” the Jewish Federation said in its complaint. On Sept. 3, Ridgeway wrote: “Black owned [gun emoji] shops in or near Philly? Asking for a friend.”

Marcus, in the complaint, said that “Ridgeway’s public posts, containing specific names and identities of those opposing her, pose a threat to the safety of these individuals and their families because Ridgeway’s words are a call to violent action, addressed to a wider audience including high school students. Ridgeway’s public social media includes minor children, many of whom are Ridgeway’s impressionable high school students whom Ridgeway has already indoctrinated with hate against ‘Zionists’ (Jews) and promoted violence as ‘resistance,’ and who may seek to gain Ridgeway’s approval.”

Ridgeway’s Instagram account spells out her social media rules.

“My views on SM are my own and are not a reflection of my employer. It also does not in anyway preclude me from being objective in class. I center student voice, not my own,” she wrote.

Ridgeway responds

Ridgeway, in a statement, rejected the complaint, saying it was “completely unfounded unless we are operating off the assumption that Black and or Muslim people do not have a right to the second or first amendment.”

She said she has been subject to myriad threats from members of the Jewish Family Association, including one that said Ridgeway should be sent “back to where she came from,” being physically bumped by a former volunteer IDF soldier, and having someone threaten “to have me ‘touched.’”

The attacks — which Ridgeway says are religiously and racially motivated — have caused significant stress and left her “on high alert”, she said.

“I have struggled with crippling anxiety and feelings of being unsafe for the last few months and have also had to undergo therapy to deal with the harassment,” said Ridgeway. “Considering this, I doubt anyone with sense would fault me for taking steps to protect myself and my family, including becoming legally licensed to carry.”

The newest complaint “is a broader attack on dissent in this country,” Ridgeway said, and an attempt to “justify the genocide that Israel is carrying out in Gaza — and now the West Bank — and come after anyone who dares speak up for Palestinian humanity.”

Ridgeway also said that two investigations into her conduct were dismissed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The district responds

Christina Clark, a spokesperson for the district, said in a statement that officials are aware of the complaint and that the school system “strives to create safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all of our students, staff and families. Threats of violence towards our school communities are not tolerated and we work closely with the appropriate authorities when handling these situations. The district will continue to take action to investigate allegations and prioritize the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”

Because the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation and deals with personnel concerns, Clark declined to comment further, but noted that district students “are watching and listening and we encourage everyone to be the role models they deserve. If we all work to build bridges of empathy and understanding, and demonstrate respect, our young people will follow the example set for them, and create a community where everyone feels valued, seen, and heard.”