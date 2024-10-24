Supporters of a disciplined Northeast High teacher disrupt Philly school board meeting

Dozens of parents, teachers and community members disrupted a Philadelphia school board meeting Thursday, demanding answers about an award-winning Northeast High teacher who was removed from her job because of personal social media posts and activism around Palestinians and the war in Gaza.

Keziah Ridgeway, they said, was removed from her job teaching African American history, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes at Northeast High.

After a number of members of Philadelphia Educators for Palestine and Philadelphia Parents for Palestine addressed school district leaders at a board meeting Thursday night, they said they were tired of the school system’s inaction. Several dozen unfurled signs and marched to the front of the meeting room.

Board members quickly left the room while Ridgeway’s supporters chanted.

“Let our students learn! Let our teachers teach!” the protesters shouted. “This body is not operating in good faith, and we are here, we are here tonight, demanding the reinstatement of Keziah Ridgeway to her classroom.”

About 30 minutes later, board president Reginald Streater said he had decided to recess the meeting, but called it back to order. The board voted on its agenda — including approving two Keystone Opportunity Zones — in private. Reporters and members of the public were not permitted to be in the room during the votes, but the proceedings were livestreamed on the district’s website.

Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the school district, said the meeting recessed because of the disruption and the continuation did not violate the state Sunshine Act.

After the meeting recessed, protesters vowed to remain.

“We aren’t leaving,” they chanted. “This is illegitimate.”

At the beginning of the school year, Ridgeway, who in 2020 won a prestigious Lindback Award for distinguished teaching, was the subject of a complaint by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The complaint accused Ridgeway of using her job to teach anti-Israel views and threaten some Jewish parents via her personal social media accounts, including one with a gun emoji.

Ridgeway, who has strongly rejected the claims, was removed from her classroom shortly after the complaint was filed. She was not present at Thursday’s meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.