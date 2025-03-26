Khalid Mumin, who led the Pa. education department and Lower Merion schools, is returning to Reading

Khalid Mumin, who resigned as Gov. Josh Shapiro’s education secretary in December, is returning to the Reading School District to again serve as its superintendent.

Mumin — who was superintendent of the Lower Merion School District for a little more than a year before being tapped by Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Education in January 2023 — is expected to be approved as Reading’s next superintendent at a school board meeting Wednesday, a district spokesperson said. Mumin led that district from 2014-21.

Advertisement

“Dr. Mumin will succeed Dr. Jennifer Murray on June 16, 2025,” after Murray leaves the district, according to Reading spokesperson Nathan Ross. Murray had led the Reading district since Mumin’s departure for Lower Merion in October 2021.

In announcing his December resignation from the education department, Mumin said he would be leaving to “transition into a new role.” The Goldie Hawn Foundation said at the time that Mumin would be its new chief of strategy/education partnerships and global development. That foundation supplies MindUP, a social and emotional learning program, to schools.

Shapiro last month named Carrie Rowe, then the deputy secretary of elementary and secondary education, as his pick to succeed Mumin.

A Philadelphia native who attended Olney High School, Mumin was named superintendent of the year in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators for his leadership in Reading.