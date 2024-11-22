Pa. education secretary, Khalid Mumin, will resign

Pennsylvania’s education secretary, Khalid Mumin, is stepping down.

A Pennsylvania Department of Education spokesperson, Erin James, confirmed Friday that Mumin “will be resigning.” More information will be released by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, she said.

Advertisement

In an email to colleagues Friday, Mumin said that “effective Dec. 7, 2024, I will transition into a new role outside of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.” He said the department’s executive deputy secretary, Angela Fitterer, will serve as interim acting secretary until Shapiro chooses a successor.

A former superintendent of the Reading School District, Mumin served for a little more than a year as Lower Merion’s superintendent before Shapiro named him education secretary in January 2023.

Mumin is a child of Philadelphia: He grew up in the city’s Logan section and attended Olney High, where, he has said, he was a struggling student who had to repeat ninth grade.

He said he was galvanized in part by former Philadelphia Superintendent Constance Clayton, who gave a speech to young athletes at a church breakfast in the city.

”She basically told us to get off the sidelines and do something,” Mumin said in 2023, when he spoke at Clayton’s funeral. He took that sentiment to heart and decided to become an educator.

Mumin’s wife, Latrice Mumin, was named superintendent of the Chester Upland School District — which is controlled by a court-appointed receiver — in September 2023.

In his email to colleagues, Mumin said, “It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve alongside of you over the past two years to tirelessly champion Pennsylvania’s schools, learners, educators, libraries, postsecondary institutions, preschools and communities.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.