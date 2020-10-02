One Philadelphia elementary school that usually has 60 kids filling three kindergarten classes has19 this year, and only because school staff reached out to encourage families to register their 5-year-olds. For those working from home or jugging multiple caregiving responsibilities, supporting a kindergartner through a full day of instruction can be too much to ask, said the principal. “Let’s be real — the parents of a kindergarten student have to do most of the legwork,” said the principal, who asked not to be named in order to speak bluntly.