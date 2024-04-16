Leveling, the controversial Philly schools’ process of moving teachers based on enrollment, is ending

Leveling — the controversial Philadelphia School District practice of shifting teachers to reflect actual enrollment weeks into the school year — is ending with the 2024-25 school year, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has announced.

Watlington made the surprise announcement Tuesday, saying the district would spend $8.8 million from central office cuts and energy savings “to fund the discontinuation of leveling in any schools or classrooms after the beginning of the school year.”

A district spokesperson said this move was permanent unless there are “significant funding reductions.”

Leveling worked this way: If one school has fewer students than projected, it might lose teachers to another school that enrolled more students than expected. Most school districts, including some urban districts that had used the practice in the past, do not use leveling.

Long reviled by students, parents, teachers, and politicians, leveling took place in Philadelphia for financial reasons or because the district could not find enough educators to fully staff classrooms. More than 50 staffers had to move schools in October because some schools were under-enrolled based on district projections, and others had more students than expected show up.

Watlington, in his email, said that the changes happened after extensive feedback, and because of the importance of a stable teaching force.

The Philadelphia school board recently passed the broad outlines of a $4.5 billion 2024-25 school budget, but has not finalized details of individual school budgets. After warning of a possible $400 million deficit, officials said a $100 million rise in city funding and $247 million more from the state held off that spending gap.

But, officials stressed Tuesday, they also tightened their belt internally, reducing the central office budget with no layoffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.