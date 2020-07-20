Lincoln’s board, under its bylaws, should consist of 39 voting members, but at the July 10 meeting, the board said there were 21 of only 23 members present. The state has 12 appointments, including four by the governor, four by the speaker of the state House, and four by the president of the state Senate. According to the suit, four of the state-appointed trustees and the governor’s representative had their microphones muted by the Zoom host. They also were denied participation in the private session where the vote was taken, excluded from the roll call, and prohibited from voting, the suit said.