The ousted president of Lincoln University on Thursday sued its board of trustees, claiming they breached her contract and violated state law in a secret vote not to extend her tenure late last week.
Brenda Allen, who had led the Chester County university since 2017, wants a judge to issue an injunction barring the trustees from acting on their vote and declaring it invalid and breach of the state’s open records law. She also seeks damages for the humiliation she said she suffered while “being denied her rightful position as President of Lincoln University.”
The 21-page lawsuit, filed in Common Pleas Court in Chester County, accuses the two leaders of the trustees, chair Theresa Braswell and vice chair Dimitrius Hutcherson, of conspiring to deny her a proper and fair evaluation and vote on an extension of her contract.
The lawsuit is the latest turn in clash between the trustees and its president that had been simmering for months but splashed into the open in the last few weeks.
After a secret vote Friday night, the board announced that it was moving forward with selecting an interim president to replace Allen, whose three-year contract leading the historically Black university had expired June 30.
Allen’s supporters, including students and faculty, had challenged the trustees vote, which occurred in a private during an executive session that spanned more than three hours Friday night. More than 250 people waited in a Zoom meeting for the board to return. When it did, chairperson Theresa Braswell announced that trustees had voted 52% to 48% against negotiating a new contract with Allen. Braswell did not specify the vote breakdown.
But in her lawsuit filed be her lawyer, Riley Ross, Allen contends the vote was actually split 50/50, with 11 trustees voting for a new contract and 11 against. And five trustees appointed to the board by the Commonwealth were not allowed to vote. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro had told the board the day before the meeting that the appointees should be permitted to participate.
In a message circulated among Lincoln alumni, Rosalie Hornbuckle, a former board member, said the board had “stacked the vote” against Allen, and muted trustees who tried to speak up during the Zoom meeting.
Since taking over at Lincoln in July 2017, Allen has won support from many in the Lincoln community and been credited with boosting student retention and alumni giving. More than 14,000 people signed a petition to keep her as president, and students, faculty, staff and alumni are planning to march Saturday in support of her.
”Dr. Allen is devoted to Lincoln University,” Ross said. Of the “illegal moves” to oust her, he said, “She is not going to tolerate it.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.