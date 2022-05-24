Sixty Philadelphia public school teachers were honored Tuesday with the annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers.

The prize is given to educators who “demonstrate excellence in promoting learning at the highest levels,” according to the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, sponsors of the award. Recipients each receive $3,500.

Lindback Award-winning teachers are those who “create a positive, supportive learning environment,” “serve as a role model to students,” and “motivate students to learn, explore and maximize their spirit of inquiry and critical thinking,” among other things, according to the foundation.

Here is the full list of teachers who have been honored with a 2022 Lindback Award: