Here are Philly’s 60 best teachers of 2024

They’re the cream of the crop: Philadelphia School District teachers honored for being at the top of their profession.

Sixty Philadelphia public school teachers were honored Tuesday with the annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers, and will receive $3,500 from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation.

The winners were chosen for their skill and dedication, for going the extra mile, for creating lasting impressions on students. They were chosen from among the district’s roughly 9,000 teachers, nominated by administrators and chosen by a panel of school system and Lindback representatives.

The 2024 Lindback prize winners are: