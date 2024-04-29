Penn protest: Philly city councilmember says school's president won't take her calls as students resist calls to disband

Penn hasn't said how it will proceed if students fail to comply with ID request

Pro-Palestinian protesters stood firm at the University of Pennsylvania Sunday, where an on-campus encampment grew — despite an explicit dispersal order — as organizers and college administrators met to discuss student demands.

As darkness fell Sunday, there were about 30 tents still pitched, and a few hundred people protesting the war in Gaza remained gathered in the center of campus, making plans in the event that police could imminently try to disband their encampment.