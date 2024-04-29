Penn protest: Philly city councilmember says school's president won't take her calls as students resist calls to disband
Protests on Penn's campus are entering a fifth day; About 900 protesters have been arrested nationwide, beginning with more than 100 at Columbia University on April 18.
At the University of Pennsylvania, tents remain in place despite an order to disband their pro-Palestinian protest.
The Penn protesters are calling for the university to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
Encampments were also set up at Swarthmore, Haverford, and Bryn Mawr Colleges. Organizers at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Villanova University have also planned pro-Palestinian rallies on their campuses this week.
Penn hasn't said how it will proceed if students fail to comply with ID request
Pro-Palestinian protesters stood firm at the University of Pennsylvania Sunday, where an on-campus encampment grew — despite an explicit dispersal order — as organizers and college administrators met to discuss student demands.
As darkness fell Sunday, there were about 30 tents still pitched, and a few hundred people protesting the war in Gaza remained gathered in the center of campus, making plans in the event that police could imminently try to disband their encampment.
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier says Penn president won't take her calls
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she has been trying to talk to University of Pennsylvania President J. Larry Jameson about the pro-Palestinian encampment, but he won’t take her call.
“I don’t feel like that’s acceptable when there are serious things happening,” said Gauthier, a West Philadelphia native who represents the 3rd District, which includes West and Southwest Philadelphia. “It’s important for all the stakeholders involved to communicate. I’m reaching out to the president of Penn an an important stakeholder, an important leader of this community.”
About 275 protesters were arrested over the weekend at various campuses
Protests are roiling college campuses across the U.S. as upcoming graduation ceremonies are threatened by disruptive demonstrators, with students and others sparring over the war in Gaza and its mounting death toll.
Many campuses were largely quiet over the weekend as demonstrators stayed by tents erected as protest headquarters, although a few colleges saw forced removals and arrests. Many students are demanding their universities cut financial ties with Israel over the large-scale operation in Gaza it says was launched to stamp out the militant Palestinian group Hamas.