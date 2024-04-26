Encampment set up at Penn to protest Israel-Hamas war; colleges have taken varied approaches to demonstrators
More than 40 college campuses nationwide over the last week had encampments or sit-ins as of Thursday, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Protests over Israel's war against Hamas have spilled onto college campuses in the Philadelphia region and across the country.
Demonstrators on Thursday marched from Center City to the University of Pennsylvania campus, where a small encampment was set up and a student and faculty walkout occurred.
At Princeton, two students were arrested and about a half-dozen tents were taken down by protesters voluntarily. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Chris Hedges was escorted out of a rally.
Officials at Bryn Mawr and Haverford Colleges, as well as Drexel and Temple Universities, have not reported disruptions on their campuses. There was also a peaceful march at the University of Delaware, and Swarthmore students set up tents on campus.
Senate GOP Dave McCormick calls campus protests 'anti-American'
At a Thursday night rally, Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick disavowed the campus protests occurring in Pennsylvania and across the country.
At Towne House, a restaurant on Veterans Square in Media, in Delaware Count, he repeatedly asked supporters if they could believe what was happening.
Pro-Palestinian encampment rises at Penn as students and faculty protest over war in Gaza
As campus unrest over Israel’s treatment of Gaza continued to rage at colleges across the country, hundreds of students and faculty in Philadelphia and Princeton took up the cause, staging encampments on area campuses, walking out of classes, and waging lively protests.
At the University of Pennsylvania, students erected about 10 tents on the College Green late Thursday afternoon, as Penn became the latest local campus with an encampment. The group at Penn described itself in a news release as a coalition of Penn students, staff, and faculty, along with other Philadelphia community members and students, and called the effort its “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”
Some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters. Others quickly call the police.
The students at Columbia University who inspired pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country dug in at their encampment for the 10th day Friday as administrators and police at campuses from California to Connecticut wrestled with how to address protests that have seen scuffles with police and hundreds of arrests.
Officials at Columbia and some other schools have been negotiating with student protesters who have rebuffed police and doubled down. Other schools have quickly turned to law enforcement to douse demonstrations before they can take hold.