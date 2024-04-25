Two arrests made, encampments taken down at Princeton following pro-Palestinian protests on college campus

Princeton University is the latest local university to see pro-Palestinian student protesters erect tents on campus as a national movement grips the nation and catalyzes debate over the war in Gaza, free speech on college campuses and American support for Israel.

Calling it a “Gaza Solidarity encampment,” the group said in a news release that tents were set up about 7 a.m. Thursday at McCosh Courtyard on the Ivy League University’s campus.

Advertisement

“The students of Princeton University are rising up alongside campuses across the country to show university leadership and trustees to demand no rest until divest,” the group said.

» READ MORE: The House speaker wants Columbia’s president to resign over pro-Palestinian protests. Philly-area students and faculty have their own demands.

But Princeton, in a statement, said the tents are already gone, taken down voluntarily by protesters after warnings from the university’s Department of Public Safety. Two graduate students were arrested for trespassing, the university said.

The move comes as students opposed to Israeli military actions in Gaza and American support for Israel stagecampus protests at campuses across the nation, with arrests mounting. Encampments were up on at least 30 campuses nationwide as of Wednesday, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which is tracking the movement.

Princeton said fewer than 100 people gathered on campus Thursday morning and a small group began setting up about a half-dozen tents, which the university said is a violation of university policy.

“After repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and leave the area, two graduate students were arrested for trespassing,” the university said in a statement. “All tents were then voluntarily taken down by protestors. The two graduate students have been immediately barred from campus, pending a disciplinary process.”

» READ MORE: Penn leaders plan ‘listening session’ as campus unrest escalates nationally over Gaza-Israel conflict

On Wednesday, W. Rochelle Calhoun, Princeton’s vice president for campus life, issued a school-wide message by email in anticipation of the potential unrest:

“Any individual involved in an encampment, occupation, or other unlawful disruptive conduct who refuses to stop after a warning will be arrested and immediately barred from campus.”

At Swarthmore College students set up tents on Monday evening, with as many as 200 protesters participating, according to one student organizer. At the University of Pennsylvania and other local campuses, no protests or activity was reported as of Thursday morning.

But at Penn, campus officials were getting ready for a “listening session” scheduled for faculty, students and staff at 4 p.m. Only people with Penn IDs will be admitted, the university has said. The school is facing mounting criticism for suspending the pro-Palestinian student group Penn Against the Occupation from campus.

Penn’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors in a statement this week condemned “the capricious and one-sided suppression of dissent at Penn this year, most recently seen in the unjustified ban” of the student group.

The Daily Pennsylvanian, the student newspaper, reported that more than 40 Penn and Philadelphia organizations had signed a letter to Philadelphia universities in support of the student group.

The university told the newspaper that the group “failed to comply with policies that govern student organizations at Penn, despite repeated efforts to engage with the group and to provide opportunities to resolve noncompliance.”