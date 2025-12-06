Lincoln University receives $25 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s richest women through her Amazon shares, has donated $25 million to Lincoln University, the college announced Friday.

The money — part of the billionaire philanthropist’s series of multimillion-dollar, unrestricted donations to historically Black colleges and universities — will support scholarships and initiatives, according to a news release.

Lincoln University officials said the no-strings-attached gift “exemplifies her confidence in the university’s mission, vision, and leadership.”

“Lincoln University was founded to break barriers and create pathways for African Americans to thrive,” President Brenda A. Allen said in a statement. “This investment honors that legacy and propels us forward, enabling us to build on 171 years of excellence and innovation.

“It is a powerful affirmation of the enduring value of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

This is Scott’s second donation to the southern Chester County university, the first degree-granting HBCU in the nation. The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave $20 million in 2020 — then the school’s largest gift from a single donor in its history.

A number of other historically Black colleges also received money in recent weeks, including Maryland’s Bowie State and Morgan State universities and University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Scott’s total donations to higher education institutions this year has topped $1 billion, Forbes reported.

The windfall comes six weeks after gunfire erupted during Lincoln’s Oct. 25 homecoming celebration, killing a 25-year-old man from Wilmington and injuring six others. At least one person was arrested .