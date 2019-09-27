A student at Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane Charter School brought pot-laced treats to school Friday, distributing them to other elementary students, the principal said.
“Some students did take some edible marijuana this morning,” said Charletta Zeigler, the principal of the K-8 charter, who said she called the police.
“Children talk, so you hear things,” she said.
Police said that around 9:48 a.m. Friday, the student gave laced “Rice Crispies" treats to at least 15 other students, who were being medically evaluated at the school in the 7100 block of Stenton Avenue. A police spokesperson declined to provide additional information, including whether the student would be charged, saying it was “still early in the investigation.”
Students were released to their parents after being evaluated, Zeigler said. She declined to provide details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.
“Right now, we are just making sure students are OK,” Zeigler said. “We’re fully cooperating” with police.