Delco school district has reported a student portrait photographer to police for alleged ‘inappropriate conduct’

The superintendent of the Marple Newtown School District in Delaware County notified parents on Thursday that an allegation of “inappropriate conduct” was made against a man who works for a photography company that provides student portrait services and that law enforcement has been notified.

The police chief in Marple Township, Brandon M. Graeff, confirmed on Friday that his department was made aware of the allegation.

Barksdale School Portraits, which is based in Aston and advertises itself as “America’s oldest school portrait company,” said in a Facebook post on Friday that it learned on Thursday about an “allegation of inappropriate conduct” and removed the photographer from work and “placed him on leave pending investigation”

“This alleged inappropriate conduct allegedly took place off school grounds and outside of the area,” Barksdale said in the post. “He denied the allegations but will remain on leave until this matter is concluded and we have answers. We have contacted relevant police departments but so far received no confirming reports or details.”

Barksdale said the man passed background checks and was hired in August.

“Be assured that we will continue to be diligent in protecting our students and upholding our high standards. We are a small business based in Pennsylvania and have been here 102 years,” Barksdale said.

Tina M. Kane, superintendent of the Marple Newtown School District, said in her message to parents that Marple Newtown High School received information on Thursday, which was student picture day, from a “concerned parent” about alleged inappropriate conduct involving a photographer.

“This alleged inappropriate conduct allegedly took place before today, off school grounds, and outside of our District’s jurisdiction,” Kane said.

Neither Kane nor Barksdale further described the alleged inappropriate conduct.

Kane said the photographer had passed Barksdale’s background checks as well as a check conducted by the district. As a result of the allegation, the photographer was escorted off school premises and instructed not to return.

“We promptly relayed the information to the photography company and to law enforcement authorities who are investigating,” Kane said.

Kane could not be reached Friday for further comment.