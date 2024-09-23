These 4 area schools just won National Blue Ribbon honors

Four area schools have been named 2024 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced 356 winners of the prestigious prize Monday. The local schools are: Central High School, Philadelphia; Holy Family School, Phoenixville; Marlborough Elementary School, Upper Perkiomen; and Springfield High School, Springfield, Delaware County.

Advertisement

No South Jersey schools received the award.

Schools win the prize either for being among the top academic performers in the state, or for significant progress closing achievement gaps among student groups.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” Cardona said in a statement. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

It’s the third win for Central, a city magnet school and the second-oldest public high school in the U.S. With 2,400 students, Central is Philadelphia’s second-largest school.

Central previously won Blue Ribbon honors in 1987 and 2011.

This is a developing story and will be updated.