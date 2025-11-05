Two South Jersey elementary schools win Blue Ribbon designation from the state

Two South Jersey schools — one in Camden County and one in Atlantic County — have won honors as Blue Ribbon Schools, among the top in the state.

Mansion Avenue in Audubon and Ventnor Elementary School in Ventnor won the designation, the New Jersey Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Eleven schools statewide won the honor, which is given either for stellar academic performance or progress in closing gaps among student groups.

“New Jersey’s 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools demonstrate what is possible when educators, students, and communities work together to support academic growth and opportunity for all learners,” Kevin Dehmer, New Jersey’s Education Commissioner, said in a statement. “The Blue Ribbon distinction honors schools that stand out — whether through consistently high achievement or by making remarkable strides in closing opportunity gaps. We are proud to continue recognizing schools that strengthen how they serve all students and set a standard for success across our state.”

The designation is a new one for New Jersey; it came after President Donald Trump’s administration ended the popular and prestigious National Blue Ribbon program after four decades.

The Trump administration encouraged states to set their own guidelines for recognition. Pennsylvania released its Blue Ribbon schools earlier this fall; among the 13 Pennsylvania schools that won the honor were three local schools, three are Parkside Elementary in the Penn-Delco School District, Lionville Elementary in the Downingtown Area School District, and St. Elizabeth Parish School in Chester Springs.

New Jersey officials said Wednesday the schools they chose were recognized “were already selected prior to the U.S. Department of Education’s discontinuation of the program.”

There’s no application process; all public schools are automatically considered. Nonpublic schools are nominated by the Council of American Private Education (CAPE).

Among the criteria for all Blue Ribbon schools: has not received a National Blue Ribbon award for the past five years, has at least 100 students enrolled, met most recent state targets for standardized testing performance and graduation rate, no pending civil rights suit or history of testing irregularities.

Schools recognized as top performers must be considered in the top 15% of the state and each historically underserved student group must be in the top 40% of the state. For gap-closing schools, one or more underserved student group has to be in the top 15% of the state based in an increase in performance compared to two to four years before, and schoolwide improvement on state tests must equal or best statewide improvement.