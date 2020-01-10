A judge on Friday ordered plaintiffs suing the state over persistent segregation in New Jersey schools to notify every district of the lawsuit.
Mercer County Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson also said she wanted to give the state a chance to present experts to respond to the statistics laid out in the complaint filed in 2018 by a coalition of civil rights advocates and students, which alleged New Jersey has been “complicit” in maintaining one of the nation’s most segregated public school systems.
“This is a very significant and far-reaching case,” that “merits very careful consideration,” Jacobson said at the end of Friday’s hearing. She said she would not reach a “momentous” decision about the state’s liability without considering the circumstances surrounding the racial gaps between districts.
The suit lays out the racial imbalance between districts statewide — noting that a significant and growing number of black and Latino students attend schools that are almost entirely nonwhite, even though they nearly equal the total number of white students statewide.
It faults the state for requiring students to attend schools in the districts where they live and not taking steps that could reduce segregation, like consolidating districts.
Friday’s hearing came as the court considers how to move forward with a case that could reshape the state’s public education system after settlement talks were unsuccessful.
Jacobson denied a motion by the state to dismiss the case for failing to name New Jersey’s school districts as parties, sayingconstitutional cases can affect “millions of people,” but that that doesn’t require those people to be part of a lawsuit. She also noted how “unwieldy" the inclusion of more than 500 districts in the case would be.
But “I am concerned that we don’t have any school districts here" that could provide information important for the court to consider, Jacobson said. She required plaintiffs to send notices of the litigation to every New Jersey district and charter schools — which the lawsuit alleges have contributed to segregation — and set a March 20 deadline for districts to file motions to intervene. The nonprofit New Jersey Charter Schools Association already has intervened on behalf of charters.