Inside Philly’s newest school: AMY at James Martin, a $62 million middle school, will open in January

A brand-new, $62 million Philadelphia school building is opening soon.

Alternative Middle Years at James Martin, in Port Richmond, is all but finished and ready for students to occupy after winter break.

Community members, district officials, and dignitaries gathered Tuesday to take tours and trumpet the new construction, a bright spot in a district grappling with a large stock of aging and sometimes environmentally troubled buildings.

» READ MORE: Port Richmond is getting a new, $62 million school building

“This is what growth looks like,” said Paula Furman, AMY at James Martin’s principal. The middle school educates 200 students in grades 6, 7, and 8.

Sarah-Ashley Andrews, the school board vice president, noted that of the district’s roughly 300 buildings, more than 200 were built before 1978.

“Projects like this underscore why continued investment is essential,” said Andrews.

On time, on budget

Inside, the 88,000-square foot, four-story structure at Richmond and Westmoreland Streets just off I-95 is a marvel: all light and flexible seating, makerspace, “digital flex lab” (think: computer lab), and “gymnatorium” (spiffy gym and auditorium.) It has modern science labs, dedicated spaces for instrumental and vocal music, and a killer view of Center City from its rooftop outdoor classroom.

The school replaces an 1894 structure razed to make way for new construction. It is the Philadelphia School District’s sixth new building in 10 years.

“It is kind of crazy, just the giant leap forward that students will be taking, just in terms of furniture, not to mention the technology” said Melanie Lewin, a district school facilities planner who led tours of the new building. AMY at James Martin students, who have been temporarily learning in classrooms at Penn Treaty High School, used to learn in a 19th century building; they’re relocating to a building with built-in charging outlets and “noodle chairs” that let them fidget securely while in class.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said the project was a standout.

“This school was not just built to look fantastic,” Watlington said. “I want everyone to know that it was built on time and on budget. That is no easy feat when the price of everything is going up — inflation, tariffs, everything.”

Some neighbors showed up at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting to celebrate. But the process was controversial at first — some protested the loss of the old AMY at James Martin historic site.

City Councilmember Mike Driscoll alluded to the past pain on Tuesday.

“It’s been a struggle, I’ll admit that,” Driscoll said. But, he said, the new school is lovely. “When you see the plans on paper, it doesn’t do it justice.”

A looming facilities master plan

AMY at James Martin’s opening comes with the district approaching a crossroads: officials are awaiting a years-in-the-making facilities master plan, the first in decades.

While schools in the Northeast and in a few other spots are overcrowded or nearing capacity, schools in many parts of the city are dramatically under-enrolled.

Officials have said that some schools will likely cease to exist as part of the process, now expected to culminate early next year with Watlington making recommendations to the school board for grade reconfigurations, closures, co-locations, major renovations, and new construction.

AMY at James Martin, in its current form, is likely to come in under the district’s minimum recommended school size, at 200 students. The school’s capacity is 500, officials said.

But Casey Laine hopes the school count grows by two in January.

Laine, who lives around the corner from the new AMY at James Martin and attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, is the mother of a sixth and seventh grader who currently attend Bridesburg Elementary.

She’d like her kids, a son and daughter, to transfer to AMY at James Martin if possible.

“This is beautiful,” Laine said. “I’m so excited.”