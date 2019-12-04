New Jersey could become the latest state to ban “lunch shaming” under a package of bills that would force public schools to change how unpaid lunch fees are handled.
The bills, if approved, would no longer require districts to stop serving meals to students with overdue accounts, bar schools from serving alternate meals such as cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid lunch fees, and prohibit districts from reporting delinquent parents to collection or child protective agencies.
“My hope is that there is never any hesitation about feeding a child,” state Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt, (D., Camden), one of the sponsors said Wednesday. “Food is part of the structure of educating children.”
New Jersey was thrust in the national controversy about unpaid lunch fees after the Cherry Hill school district tackled the issue in August. Even several Democratic presidential candidates weighed in and Bernie Sanders called for a universal free lunch program.
After a public outcry, the Cherry Hill school board revised its policy in October to allow students with $75 in unpaid fees to get a hot meal, but bars them from attending prom, class trips, and school dances or purchasing a yearbook. Under the old policy, those students were served a tuna fish sandwich until the bill was paid.
Cherry Hill Superintendent Joseph Meloche hailed the bills that would require districts to adopt new rules for lunch fees for the 2020-21 school year. He expressed concern about a provision that would require districts to set up a “School Meal Fund” to assist students in arrears. The district has refused to accept donations and said it prefers to work with parents to resolve any financial issues.
The district enrolls about 11,000 students and about 20% are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. About 6.2% of Cherry Hill’s 71,000 residents live in poverty, census figures show. Nearly $19,000 is owed in unpaid lunch fees, said spokesperson Barbara Wilson.
“I’m very pleased that the Legislature is having the discussion,” Meloche said. “I’m glad that they’re taking it on and they want to do something about it.”
The bills cleared the Education Committee in the state Assembly last month and now need approval by the full House. A similar package is pending in the state Senate. Lampitt says a vote could come before the current term ends in January.
Rancocas Valley High School Chief Chris Heilig said the bills, if approved, would require minor changes at the Mount Holly school, which enrolls about 2,100 students in grades nine through 12. Students whose accounts are $30 in arrears are served a cheese sandwich, but can get another meal if they have an allergy or have a dislike for it, he said.
Pennsylvania allows schools to give “alternative meals” to students who owe more than $50 and aren’t eligible for free or reduced-price lunches. Some districts say it has become harder to collect mounting unpaid fees because of recent efforts to avoid “lunch shaming.”
Nationwide, mounting lunch debt has become a growing problem, and districts said they are required to collect for unpaid meals under federal rules changes in 2017. Benefactors have wiped out the debt in some districts, including San Francisco 49er Richard Sherman who recently paid $27,000 in unpaid lunch fees at schools in Washington and California.
In South Jersey, policies for delinquent lunch fees vary, from giving students alternate meals to eventually refusing to serve them until the debt is paid. In some districts, parents can be reported to the state Department of Children and Families, which investigates allegations of possible neglect or abuse.
The New Jersey School Boards Association has endorsed the bills, except the provision that would establish a special district fund to accept donations, saying it may discourage delinquent parents from paying up.
Lumberton School Superintendent Joe Langowski said the bills were “a step in the right direction.” His Burlington County district incurred less than $900 in uncollected lunch fees from the previous school year. Glassboro Superintendent Mark Silverstein, said the bills take “a balanced approach to meeting the needs of feeding New Jersey school children.”
Another bill pending in the state Senate would require the state to appropriate $4.5 million to pay for reduced price meals.
“This is a great package," said Adele LaTourette, director of Hunger Free New Jersey, an antihunger advocacy group. “This really tackles the lunch shaming piece.”