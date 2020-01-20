In history class, for example, students could learn about the thousands of gay men put in Nazi concentration camps and forced to wear pink triangles or about other significant moments in the gay rights movement. Or about people such as the late Barbra “Babs” Siperstein, an activist who made history as the first openly gay transgender person to serve on the Democratic National Committee. She was also the namesake behind pioneering New Jersey legislation that allowed transgender people to amend their birth certificates.