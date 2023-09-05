N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy made it easier for districts to hire retired teachers this year. Did it help fill vacancies?

With a new school year beginning this week for thousands of New Jersey public school students, some districts have found success recruiting former teachers to return to the classroom — others, not so much.

In a move to address the teacher shortage, being seen nationally, Gov. Phil Murphy approved a measure earlier this year to allow retirees to come back for as long as two years without jeopardizing their pensions. He signed a similar law for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the state, about 121 retired teachers were hired as of August to work in 63 districts in traditional public and charter schools. It was unknown how many vacancies are left, but New Jersey has more than 600 districts.

Thanks, but no thanks

Woodbury school superintendent Andrew Bell informally approached a few retired teachers when he ran into them at the grocery store or around town to see whether they were interested in returning. He got the same polite response: “Thanks, I’m good. I’ll stay retired.”

“Those teachers retired for a reason,” Bell said. “They really loved teaching, but it doesn’t mean they want to come back and jump into the fray.”

Bell said his Gloucester County school system hired 25 teachers and filled all but two vacancies for the upcoming school year. The district will use existing staff or substitute teachers to cover classrooms until the vacancies are filled. Making it easier for retirees to return is helpful, but he also wants the state to do more to make the certification process easier for aspiring teachers.

“A lot of people want to get into teaching,” Bell said.

The pros and cons

After retiring in 2021 from the John F. Kennedy School in West Berlin Township, former third-grade teacher Debbie Wash plans to return as a special education teacher.

Wash, who spent 34 years in the classroom, said the challenges of remote learning and her own bout with COVID-19 are what pushed her to leave, but her time away has been nice. She started a tutoring business, taught preschool at a day-care center, and worked as a substitute teacher during her retirement. She wants to return to teaching mainly because of financial considerations.

“I don’t regret retiring,” said Wash, 57. “I’m doing well now. I’ve dealt with a lot of long-COVID issues and retiring has really helped to keep them in check.”

Valerie Clay, a longtime Willingboro kindergarten teacher, said she has no interest in returning full time. After conflicts with previous administrators, she retired last September after 23 years, just shy of qualifying for lifetime medical benefits.

“When you’re serving children that young, being a teacher is almost like a ministry. It’s a calling,” said Clay, 67. “I kept coming in spite of it. It’s a thankless job.”

Clay, twice named Teacher of the Year in her schools, said she would consider working as a volunteer or as a resource for new teachers to help with the shortage.

“Folks who have taken to retirement are seemingly content with decisions,” said Cinnaminson superintendent Stephen Cappello. His district is fully staffed for the new school year.

The Camden School District, the first school system in the region to offer a $10,000 signing bonus this year to recruit new teachers, still has 56 teacher openings, mainly in science, math, and special education, said spokesperson Sheena M. Yera. The district had 35 vacancies at this time last year, she said.

“We are continuing to recruit,” Yera said. About 19 new hires are on track to receive the signing bonus, which will be paid out over a three-year period.

The district has not hired any retired teachers for this school year, Yera said. But the district recently launched an advertising campaign targeting retirees, she said.

Elsewhere in South Jersey, Deptford schools hired 16 new teachers, all but four replacing retirees, said spokesman Salvatore Randazzo. Every vacancy has been filled, including four new teachers for the district’s expanded pre-K program, he said.

“Deptford is in great shape,” Randazzo said.

The Burlington Township School District is still seeking to fill 13 positions, said spokesperson Liz Scott. It plans to have teachers cover additional classes or combine sections, she said, Some positions may not be filled until the second semester, which begins at the end of January.

“Our goal is to try to keep class sizes down, “ Scott said.

Scott said the district hopes to recruit December college graduates for the positions. The district has landed a few certified retirees, she said. Also needed are substitute teachers, nurses, and bus drivers.

Like other districts, Washington Township schools in Gloucester County would “welcome our retirees back with open arms,” said Katherine T. Carey, director of assessment, data technology, registration, and school community outreach.

Carey said the district has about 10 vacancies for certified teachers and a host of noncertified positions. Retirees are typically more interested in returning as substitutes because they can control their schedules, Carey said.

“We are definitely struggling to find qualified candidates, particularly in more specialized, certificated positions,” Carey said.