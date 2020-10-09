(Left to Right) Dymere, seated with headphones, receives help from lead teacher Rhakiya Hall, as Ocean pulls up a chair to do her schoolwork and Laila, front right, engages in a Zoom session with her music class at the Paulsboro Boys & Girls Club in Paulsboro, NJ, on Oct, 2, 2020. In Paulsboro, about 25 students come to the Boys and Girls center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to do their school work remotely. About 10 or so don’t have Chromebooks so they share devices to attend classes and work independently.