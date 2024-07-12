Link copied to clipboard
Here’s how much money your school district will get in the new Pa. budget
Pennsylvania’s new budget includes a more than $1 billion boost for public schools — but the increases vary by district.
Pennsylvania’s new budget includes a more than $1 billion boost for public schools — including about $500 million through a new formula intended to drive dollars to the most underfunded districts.
But districts across the state will see increases, both from the state’s existing school funding formula for doling out aid and from a new fund intended to reimburse districts for some of the costs associated with students enrolled in cyber charter schools. Here’s what districts locally will receive.