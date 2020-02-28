With nearly 600 students studying out of the country every semester, the University of Pennsylvania is perhaps the region’s most global campus, and it’s feeling the impact of the coronavirus.
The Ivy League university has brought students home from China and Singapore. It’s canceled some study abroad courses scheduled for spring break, which is just a week away and typcially involves sending hundreds of students out of the country.
Penn also closed its campus in Beijing, and had to cancel a large meeting scheduled for Singapore. University officials were talking Friday about how to handle a meeting scheduled for India.
“We are seeing a lot of disruption,” said Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Penn’s vice president for global initiatives, who also is a breast oncologist and founding chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health. “There are a lot of questions that we’re having to settle on the fly. In the face of a great deal of uncertainty, do we bring our students back? What are the policies regarding course credit? These are big and challenging issues.”
And they are issues that many colleges across the region are dealing with and likely will continue to deal with, if the virus continues its global spread.
While many schools announced they were restricting travel to China last month, Temple University Friday said it also was suspending travel through April 30 to South Korea, where the alert level was raised this week. Temple has advised a small group of students currently studying there to leave the country immediately.
“We will be working with these students regarding the academic continuity of their spring semester,” the university said in a message to the community.
Temple also is closing its Japan campus for two weeks, starting on Monday, and teaching those classes online. Students have been told they can leave the country and continue their education online. Students at Temple’s Rome campus, who have begun spring break, also were advised they could leave the country and continue their education online, starting March 9.
In New Jersey, Rowan University has suspended some international travel through May 31. Rutgers-Camden canceled a trip to Japan for spring break.
Pennsylvania State University has halted travel to China and South Korea for students and canceled short-term, faculty led courses in Italy and Japan largely because of logistical and travel problems. Semester courses in Italy and Japan are continuing, though Penn state students and faculty with chronic conditions are getting help to leave if they want it.
“This is complex and rapidly evolving, and travel recommendations and restrictions may change as the situation changes,” the university said in a statement.
Villanova earlier this week canceled a study abroad program in Italy and began efforts to bring the students home.
Universities, including Penn, also have begun updating their plans for handling a pandemic, including looking at how to cope if the disease takes hold in the United States.
There are many other issues for universities to consider, including how to accommodate families from China whose children may be graduating from U.S. universities this spring and who want to attend the ceremonies. More immediately, schools are having to find ways to accommodate students who can’t go home for break because their countries are heavily impacted.
Students who do go home to countries under high alert levels will be asked to self quarantine for 14 days when they return, Penn’s Emanuel said.
Anxiety levels are high, he said, even about places like India, which doesn’t have a lot of cases yet. Penn had a program scheduled to be held there this semester.
“I think the sort of uncertainty means people become cautious,” questioning whether the travel is worth the risk, he explained.
So far, Penn has only brought eight students home, four from China and four from Singapore. The students in Singapore, he said, were brought home largely because their dorm was taken over for quarantine use.
But he’s getting emails from concerned students, faculty and parents, asking about different countries.
Penn hasn’t yet moved to bring students home from Italy, but the situation could change at any time, he said. Penn has a team monitoring conditions in every country, he said.
“The biggest problem is decision making under uncertainty,” he said. “When you’re dealing with decisions that affect thousands of people on campus and millions and millions of dollars, it raises the stakes a lot.”
Staff writer Melanie Burney contributed to this article.