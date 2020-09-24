Mercedes Owens and Mary Sadallah, both at the University of Pennsylvania, are first generation college students from lower income families and they hope to spend this year putting the needs of others like them front and center at the Ivy League institution.
As the newly elected president and vice president of Penn’s undergraduate assembly, they’ve got a good shot at having their voices heard. They hope the racial reckoning happening on college campuses in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police and the challenges of the pandemic, which have only further exacerbated inequities, will help them drive change at Penn.
“We’re hoping we are able to take advantage of that leverage and that momentum to achieve more than any other board has ever achieved,” Owens, 21, a senior from Lexington, Tenn. said. “We want to improve the campus climate so that (first generation, low income) students are more integrated and more accepted at Penn.”
Penn has been admitting more first generation students; the university says one in seven undergraduates are first generation and one in five are eligible for federal Pell grants, targeted to lower income families. But students from backgrounds like Owens' and Sadallah’s have long talked about feeling like impostors among students from mostly middle and upper class families on the campus.
Owens and Sadallah are the first student-elected, dual female leadership team, who are students of color from first generation, low income families, said Katie Bonner, executive director of Penn’s office of student affairs. They ran unopposed and garnered 1,300 and 1,274 votes, respectively.
“It’s an awesome hallmark and milestone for the organization and also for the university at large,” said Michael Krone, a 2019 Penn graduate and former student body president.
Krone, now a business analyst at McKinsey & Co. in Philadelphia, said their election means the voices of first generation, low income students will be elevated to the highest level and get the ear of the university’s senior leadership team. In the past, student government leaders have made a difference, Bonner said, noting that it was their advocacy that led to an even greater focus on student wellness at Penn, following concerns about mental health support.
“It’s personal for us,” Sadallah said. “We’re able to relate to these students and we know how hard it can be when you don’t have the kind of institutional access or voice that a lot of other groups of students have.”
The duo will have the added challenge of leading the student body when fewer students are living on or near campus and some are in other time zones or other countries. Most of Penn’s classes are being conducted remotely and few students are living on campus, though some, including Owens, are in off-campus apartments. Sadallah, 20, a junior philosophy, politics and economics major from Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., is living on campus.
They plan to hold meetings via zoom and circulate a monthly newsletter, holding themselves accountable for achieving their goals.
“Their leadership is representation of our greatest dream for higher education, that higher education allows for transformation of lives,” said Mamta Motwani Accapadi, Penn’s new vice provost for university life. “Their wisdom, their backgrounds can inform the way they lead and serve in the community.”
Owens, an economics major, grew up in a single parent family, her mother a licensed practical nurse supporting Owens and her two younger siblings. Sadallah’s parents immigrated from Egypt before she was born and lived in Philadelphia before moving to New Jersey. Her father works as a server at an Atlantic City casino and her mother at a grocery store.
Both said it was eye-opening arriving at Penn, living among students with many economic and academic privileges they didn’t have. Owens noted that her small, rural high school didn’t give her guidance on pursuing admission to Penn.
“It was kind of me navigating it myself," she said.
They said they intend to seek more funding and better meeting space for Black student groups and other cultural groups at Penn and push Penn to further address racial injustice. Tension emerged during the most recent student government elections when a candidate for an office withdrew after a racial slur he had used in a 2019 GroupMe account surfaced, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian, the student newspaper.
Owens and Sadallah also pointed to an instragram site that includes accounts by students of discrimination at Ivy League universities, including Penn.
“I was walking to my dorm room in freshman year,” said one by a student in the class of 2021, "An older student stopped me and asked what I was doing in the building. He refused to believe I was going to my room.”
“We haven’t heard any response from the administration at all about these stories,” Owens said. “That’s something we want to bring to the table.”
They also said Penn’s communication to students during the pandemic has been lacking. Even now, they question whether the university’s testing protocols are enough to protect the surrounding West Philadelphia community from the spread of the virus.
“That’s a community of a lot of black and brown people who may already be at risk for the coronavirus,” Sadallah said.
They also hope to partner with other groups in taking on long-standing issues. They said they will push the university to make payments in lieu of taxes to the city to help the local public schools, something Penn has resisted, noting it contributes in other ways. And they said they will lobby for a town hall where the issue of climate change can be addressed.
Bonner, the student affairs director, said administrators may not side with students on all the issues, but will listen and value the input.
“I think people will welcome their advocacy and no one will discourage it," Bonner said.