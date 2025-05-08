Deadline looms for Penn to respond to Department of Education demands about transgender athletes

Today is the deadline for the University of Pennsylvania to respond to the U.S. Department of Education’s demands regarding the school’s decision to allow a transgender swimmer to compete on the women’s team.

Neither Penn nor the White House has responded to requests for comment on whether Penn will comply with the demands.

Last month, the department said Penn violated federal civil rights law by allowing Lia Thomas to swim during the 2021-22 season and gave it 10 days to meet several demands.

President Donald Trump‘s administration has already paused $175 million in funding to Penn because of Thomas’ participation.

Following the $175 million freeze, the department ordered Penn to “restore to all female athletes all individual athletic records, titles, honors, awards or similar recognition for Division I swimming competitions misappropriated by male athletes” or risk the loss of federal funding.

The federal agency also said Penn must issue a statement assuring the university community that it will comply with Title IX and send a letter of apology to each swimmer whose record is restored “for allowing her educational experience in athletics to be marred by sex discrimination.”

The university has maintained that it was in full compliance with all National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and eligibility at the time, which allowed Thomas to compete, and that it remains in compliance. The NCAA earlier this year, in response to a Trump executive order, banned transgender athletes in women’s sports, and the university has said it will follow that guidance.

Penn’s team drew national attention when Thomas competed as debate ensued over trans athletes’ right to play sports. Thomas became an Ivy League champion and broke records at the women’s swimming and diving championships held at Harvard University in February 2022. Because Thomas’ performances include Ivy League meet records and national championship titles, it’s not clear that Penn could act to remove them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.