“Its enthralling presence of Black beauty with artistic references to the African diaspora will draw the attention of everyone walking or driving past one of the most traveled corners in West Philadelphia,” Penn president Amy Gutmann said of the piece, titled “Brick House,” that was installed at the 34th and Walnut Streets gateway to the College Green. “And how perfectly fitting it is that we welcome Brick House to our campus at the same time as we redouble our collective efforts to confront issues of racial justice.”