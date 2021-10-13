Pennsylvania State University announced Tuesday that the roughly 22,000 faculty and staff at the university’s main campus must show proof of coronavirus vaccination by Dec. 8 — even if they are working remotely.

The announcement from PSU President Eric Barron comes more than a month after President Biden implemented a vaccine mandate for federal employees. Barron said the university holds more than 1,000 contracts at its University Park campus in Centre County alone, and he couched the new mandate as a necessary compliance measure to protect federal employees.

“For all practical intents and purposes, it has become evident that we must extend the mandate to all employees at University Park,” Barron said in a statement. “The great majority of Penn State employees report being vaccinated, which will accelerate compliance.”

The new measure also doesn’t extend to Penn State’s other campuses — including Abington and Brandywine — at this time. Barron said university leaders are “closely reviewing the Biden administration’s mandate and how it may apply to employees at other campuses and locations.”

University leaders deflected calls for a vaccine mandate well before Biden’s executive order, even as droves of other schools established new policies for faculty and staff.

The decision also follows months of pushback from staff members over the lack of a vaccine mandate. In August, when the university resumed in-person classes, some professors protested by holding classes on Zoom.

The Coalition for A Just University, a faculty group that has been pressuring the university to require vaccines for months, said Tuesday’s decision came too late and questioned the motivations behind it.

“Many of our faculty, staff, students, staff, and community members have suffered because this administration has done the absolute minimum as required by law at the last possible moment,” the coalition said in a statement Tuesday. “This announcement appears designed to maintain funding as opposed to protect public health and safety.”

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thousands of coronavirus cases erupted across Penn State’s two dozen campuses last year. At least two students died from coronavirus-related complications prior to the university’s return to campus for the fall semester.

Penn State is the largest university in Pennsylvania, employing about 7,000 full-time faculty and enrolling some 90,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

The mandate does not extend to students — 40,000 of whom are enrolled the University Park campus — unless they’re on university payroll, such as teaching assistants.

Unvaccinated faculty and staff at the main campus must receive their final dose of the vaccine by Nov. 24 in order to meet the Dec. 8 deadline. More information on medical and religious exemptions for faculty and staff is forthcoming, Barron said.