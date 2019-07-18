For the third year in a row, in-state students at Pennsylvania State University will pay the same tuition rate.
The university’s board of trustees on Friday voted to freeze tuition for all in-state students for the second consecutive year and the third time in five years.
At University Park, the tuition rate for undergraduates who are full-time, lower-division and in-state will remain $8,708 per semester or $17,416 annually.
Temple University earlier this month voted to freeze its tuition, as did the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes 14 universities: Bloomsburg, Cheyney, Clarion, California, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.
The Penn State freeze came as part of the university’s new $6.8 billion budget, also approved by trustees.
The tuition freeze will be the fifth consecutive one for eight of Penn State’s 19 undergraduate campuses: Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango and Wilkes-Barre.
“Promoting affordability in the face of rising costs has not been easy, but we are working hard as a University to maintain and grow the quality of our academic programs, invest in the future, and continue to serve as an innovator in higher education,” Penn State president Eric Barron said in a statement.
Tuition for out-of-state students will increase 1.95 percent, which is the lowest increase in more than two decades, the university said. Out of state freshmen and sophomores on the main campus paid $32,644 last year.