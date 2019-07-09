Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities are considering freezing tuition for the first time in more than 20 years, the state system spokesperson said this week.
The system’s board of governors will meet tomorrow in Harrisburg to vote on tuition, and David Pidgeon, the spokesperson, said a freeze for in-state students is one of multiple options being considered.
“We are taking a real hard look at that,” Pidgeon said. “Attending a public university in Pennsylvania has to be high quality but it also has to be affordable. We are certainly conscious of the time that has passed since the last time tuition was frozen."
Tuition was last frozen in 1998-99, Pidgeon said.
If base tuition is frozen, in-state students, who make up nearly 90 percent of the state system’s nearly 100,000 enrollment, would pay $7,716 for the 2019-20 year, the same as in 2018-19. The board also will consider freezing fees, he said.
Out of state students currently pay between $11,574 and $19,290 in tuition, Pidgeon said. It’s not clear what, if any, increase they could face.
The 14 universities in the state system include West Chester, Cheyney, Clarion, Bloomsburg, California, Edinboro, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Lock Haven, Kutztown, Mansfield, Millersville, Slippery Rock and Shippensburg.
The state system received a 2 percent increase in state funding under the recently passed budget. The total appropriation for the system was $477 million, less than the $505.8 million the system requested.
“There are certainly hard decisions ahead of us," Pidgeon said.
Also later today, Temple University’s board of trustees will meet to set tuition. Pennsylvania State University is scheduled to vote on tuition at the board’s meeting next week.
Temple and Penn State also received a 2 percent funding hike from the state.
The state system’s decision comes as its officials continue to work on a system redesign in the face of falling enrollment and tight finances. Enrollment in 2018-19 fell under 100,000 for the first time since 2001.
Cheyney, a historically black university, has faced particularly hard challenges that have left its continued accreditation in question. The state legislature approved an additional $1.7 million to support Cheyney’s Keystone Honors Academy, which provides full scholarships to academically gifted students. The academy received a total appropriation of $3.98 million. That additional funding is not a part of the state system’s main appropriation.