An advisory board member at a Penn State campus resigned after video of his racist rant went viral

A York-based restaurateur has resigned from an advisory board position he held at one of Penn State’s campuses after a video of him shouting racist language went viral on social media.

Penn State confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Jonathan Spanos would no longer serve on the advisory board of the school’s York campus.

“This hateful language has no place in our community and is not reflective of the University’s values or our desire to foster an inclusive environment,” the university posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The appropriate offices at Penn State have been notified and we are looking into this matter with urgency.”

Here’s what we know about the incident.

Who is Jonathan Spanos?

Spanos is the co-owner of The Paddock on Market, along with his wife. The 76-year-old seafood restaurant known for its crab cakes is located in Springettsbury Township. The couple are third-generation owners, according to the restaurant’s website.

Spanos served on the Penn State York advisory board since 2012, a university spokesperson told The Inquirer. He attended the school himself for his undergraduate and doctoral degrees.

He was a featured commencement speaker for a Penn State York 2014 graduation ceremony. The university described him at the time as an “accomplished homeland security public safety information technology director with more than 25 years of extensive organizational change and development [experience].” He also endowed a scholarship at the university in his parents’ name.

What happened in the viral video?

A video identifying Spanos that was posted on X showed him shouting racist language from the middle of a street in a residential neighborhood.

The man in the video can be heard using the n-word multiple times and shouting “I am a racist.” It’s unclear what took place before the person filming the video began recording. The original poster said it was the aftermath of a road rage incident.

Spanos could not be reached for comment.

The video was posted on X and began circulating on Sunday but the incident itself occurred last month, a source with direct knowledge told the York Daily Record.

What are groups saying about the video?

The NAACP York branch released a statement on Monday, voicing concerns with Spanos’ behavior.

“The emotional trauma that this video ignites for African Americans is deplorable. The use of this demeaning term is not only offensive but also perpetuates the systemic racism that the NAACP has fought against for over a century,” the group said. “It is particularly concerning when such language comes from individuals in positions of influence and authority within our educational institutions and business communities.”

The group called for Spanos’ resignation from the advisory council and for an institutional review.

In its statement Monday, Penn State York confirmed the university was investigating, but following Spanos’ resignation, a spokesperson told The Inquirer the school was “no longer looking into this matter.”

When did Spanos resign from the advisory board?

Spanos resigned from the advisory board on Monday, a day after the video started circulating on social media. The campus advisory board members serve as informed advocates and ambassadors for Penn State’s York campus.

He has not publicly commented about the incident. His restaurant’s Facebook profile appears to have been deleted since the video’s spread, which sparked calls to boycott the restaurant.

As of publication time, court records show no charges or citations appear to have been filed against Spanos.