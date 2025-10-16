Penn rejects Trump compact offered to colleges

The University of Pennsylvania will not sign the compact proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration, which would have given the school preferential consideration for federal funding in exchange for agreeing to operational demands.

“At Penn, we are committed to merit-based achievement and accountability,” Penn President J. Larry Jameson said in a campus message sent Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today, I informed the U.S. Department of Education that Penn respectfully declines to sign the proposed compact.”

Jameson said the university provided feedback to the federal government on where Penn found “existing alignment” with the compact “as well as substantive concerns.”

Penn did not immediately release that letter.

Jameson said the decision was made after he sought input from faculty, alumni, trustees, students, staff, and others.

“The goal was to ensure that our response reflected our values and the perspectives of our broad community,“ he said.

Penn follows Brown University, which similarly said no to the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education on Wednesday, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which rejected the proposal last week. Concerns also have continued to mount at most of the six other original universities that were offered a chance to sign the compact earlier this month. The Trump administration has since opened the offer to all colleges, according to Bloomberg.

The compact would have given the Trump administration wide-ranging influence over Penn’s hiring, admissions, tuition pricing, and even curriculum to some extent.

Penn has until Monday to give official feedback to the White House, and the colleges have until Nov. 21 to decide whether to sign it.

It is not clear whether the decision will jeopardize Penn’s federal funding.

“Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than [those in the compact], if the institution elects to forego federal benefits,” the compact states.

The university, which receives about $1 billion in federal funds, already stands to lose about $250 million if Trump’s cap on indirect cost reimbursement from the National Institutes of Health currently the subject of litigation, is allowed to proceed.

Penn’s announcement comes one day after the faculty senate voted overwhelmingly to urge university leadership to reject the compact “and any other proposal that similarly threatens our mission and values.”

The body cited concerns over loss of scholarly diversity and academic freedom, and criticized the idea of awarding funding to universities based on anything other than “scholarly excellence, scientific merit, and societal impact.”

Other groups at Penn, including the Penn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, graduate student workers, post doctoral researchers, and the undergraduate assembly, also have spoken out against the compact.

Jameson had said earlier this month that Penn would evaluate the proposal against Penn’s values and mission but was seeking “no special consideration” in regard to funding; the university wants to be judged on its work.

Among the provisions in the compact, colleges would have to agree to ban the use of race and sex in hiring, admissions, and financial support for students; limit international undergraduate enrollment to 15%; and require applicants take the SAT or other standardized admission tests. It also says the schools should freeze tuition for American students for five years, prevent grade inflation, and make conservative students feel more welcome on campus.

Colleges also would have to commit to “defining and otherwise interpreting ‘male,’ ‘female,’ ‘woman,’ and ‘man’ according to reproductive function and biological processes,” the compact states.

Penn in July struck an agreement with the Trump administration to apologize to teammates of transgender women’s swim team athlete Lia Thomas, retroactively give Thomas’ individual Penn records to swimmers who held the next-best times, and adhere to a Trump executive order’s definition of “male” and “female” in regard to athletics. The new compact in effect would spread what Penn agreed to for women’s athletics across the entire university’s operations.