The Trump administration is withholding $230 million in education funding from Pa. schools

Like schools across Pennsylvania, the Upper Darby School District last month passed its budget for the coming academic year, counting on federal money for professional development for teachers and services for students learning English.

But some of that money is in jeopardy — following a move last week by President Donald Trump’s administration to withhold $7 billion in education funding, including $230 million from Pennsylvania.

“Now we have to find a way to make up a million and a half dollars,” Superintendent Dan McGarry said Monday.

The decision to hold back money already approved by Congress has left school districts and afterschool providers in limbo. Here’s what to know about the withheld funding, and what it could mean for education in Pennsylvania:

What education funding in Pennsylvania is affected?

The Pennsylvania Department of Education said it was informed by the U.S. Department of Education on June 30 of “a delay in delivering about $230 million in federal funds that support critical education programs throughout Pennsylvania.”

The funding, which is typically available to schools on July 1 each year, covers “before and after school programming, teacher training and professional development, adult and family literacy programs, education for children from farming families, education for students learning English, and more,” said Erin James, a spokesperson for the education department.

Why is the Trump administration withholding education funding?

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education referred questions Tuesday to the federal Office of Management and Budget, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that an OMB spokesperson said the office needed to investigate whether schools had used any of the federal money to fund a “radical leftwing agenda,” including purposes like scholarships for undocumented immigrants or education on LGBTQ topics.

What does it mean for Philly-area school districts?

School leaders said they’re still determining exactly how the withheld funding will affect programs, given that they’ve already adopted budgets that rely on the federal dollars.

But some programs will likely go away. In the Phoenixville Area School District, for instance, a loss in more than $77,000 in Title III funding for English language learners will mean fewer supplemental books for those students, along with cuts to homework clubs, transportation, and tutoring, said Jessica Kilmetz, the district’s assistant superintendent.

Phoenixville is also losing about $82,000 in federal funding for professional development, as well as $34,000 the district had slated for arts, music, health, and wellness programs, Kilmetz said. She also expected that an afterschool program for Phoenixville students run by the Chester County Intermediate Unit, funded by a federal grant, would be cut.

“Every district in the county has been impacted in some way shape or form,” Kilmetz said.

The Philadelphia School District had projected receiving $33.4 million in Title II, Title II and Title IV money — three of the federal funding streams now being withheld from schools.

“The district is working to understand what, if any, changes will be made to the allocations in order to determine any direct impacts,” said district spokesperson Christina Clark. She said the district had been “good stewards of the federal funding received during and since the pandemic and will continue to affirm how strategic use of this funding has enabled the district to meet the unique needs of students,” with improvements in test scores, attendance and graduation rates.

What happens next?

In Upper Darby, McGarry, the superintendent, said the district would have to figure out how to absorb the loss of $1.5 million. It’s too late to furlough staff after passing this year’s budget, McGarry said, noting that the district is also facing uncertainty over the delayed state budget.

Heading into next year, however, “we’re going to have to look at what changes we’re going to have to make as a school district, unfortunately,” McGarry said.

Aaron Chapin, the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said in a statement that in addition to immediate cuts to “reading and math supports,” afterschool programs, and support for migrant students and English learners, “in the long term, educators could face layoffs leading to significantly larger class sizes.”

McGarry questioned how the federal funding could legally be withheld, given that it was already appropriated by Congress. He said he hoped state leaders would challenge the decision.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In New Jersey, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement that his office is “exploring all available avenues to restore this critical funding and to fight back against this reckless action.”

“Withholding billions of dollars in critical education funding is deeply harmful to schools, teachers, and students around the country and here in New Jersey,” said Platkin, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

James said the Pennsylvania education department was “assessing the impact of this delay and will keep school leaders and local programs informed.“

“We are also determining any next steps,” James said. She did not elaborate on what actions the state might take.

Inquirer staff writers Kristen A. Graham and Gillian McGoldrick, and Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association intern Vincent DiFonzo contributed to this report.