Pa. state universities’ overall enrollment continues decades-long decline, with some hopeful signs

Pennsylvania’s state universities continued their more than decade-long decline in overall enrollment this fall, but saw new students increase for the second consecutive year.

And state system leaders say that’s cause for hope.

“More freshmen and transfer students are choosing state system universities, and that is a very encouraging trend for the state-owned universities and our efforts to address worker shortages in Pennsylvania,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the system’s board of governors. “The state system has frozen tuition and aligned academic programs to in-demand jobs, and two straight years of new-student enrollment growth shows that is what students want.”

First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools climbed 3.4% or 527 students, to 16,203.

But overall enrollment in the system fell 2.2%, to 82,688. That’s a much smaller percentage decline than last year, which was 4.6%, and the year before in 2021, which was 5.3%. This year’s enrollment slide was more on par with percentage declines from most pre-pandemic years, going back to 2012.

Notably, the biggest overall declines in enrollment came at the two universities that were the result of mergers over a year ago, signaling continuing challenges there, though one of them, Commonwealth University, at least was bolstered by an 11.8% uptick in freshmen.

Since 2010, when enrollment was nearly 120,000, the system has lost more than 30% of its students.

Daniel Greenstein, system chancellor, said the system should hit its enrollment bottom this year or next, but nationally another dip in high school students is expected in 2025. What impact that will have is uncertain.

“If we’re able to work closely with the General Assembly to come up with more affordable four-year pathways, I think we can grow substantially,” he said. “If we can’t, at the cliff, we’re going to get smaller probably.”

Cost definitely matters, he said, which is why the system has frozen tuition for five consecutive years at $7,716.

Enrollments at many other colleges have fallen in recent years due in part to the pandemic and lower numbers of high school students. The Inquirer surveyed 20 local colleges earlier this fall and slightly more than half were up in overall enrollment from last year.

Here are some other takeaways from the enrollment numbers